State school board: A proposal to resurrect a statewide board of education in New Mexico received a passing grade Tuesday from the Senate Finance Committee.

The committee endorsed Senate Joint Resolution 1, a proposed constitutional amendment for voters to consider, on an 8-1 vote.

