Days remaining in session: 28
Gun bill 'germane': A Senate panel that has the power to decide which bills will make the cut in a 30-day session meant to deal only with budget and finance issues agreed unanimously Wednesday that legislation on what are known as extreme risk firearm protection orders is "germane" to the session.
The proposal, which would allow law enforcement to remove firearms from people who are considered at risk of harming someone, is one of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's top priorities for the 2020 legislative session.
Lawmakers on the Senate Committees' Committee also agreed to move 28 other bills forward to legislative committees for review and debate, including bills to create an electronic vehicle tax credit and an early childhood education and care fund, a bill increasing salaries for special-education teachers, a proposed renewable energy production tax and legislation on a water project fund.
Those that didn't make the cut: measures to create tax deductions for broadband infrastructure and an e-cigarette act.
Feeding the feed bill: On Wednesday, the Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved House Bill 1, known as the "feed bill," which appropriates some $5.5 million to fund the Legislature this year. The House passed the bill Tuesday, and the full Senate is expected to take it up Thursday.
Pinto film fund: The New Mexico Film Office announced Wednesday it is accepting applications for the new Senator John Pinto Filmmakers Fund, which will award grants to Native American filmmakers from any of the state's pueblos and tribes.
The office initially will dole out grants of $5,000 for any aspect of a film production.
Pinto, a Democrat from Gallup who served in the Legislature for decades before dying last year at the age of 94, was a Navajo Code Talker during World War II and a supporter of Native American filmmaking.
Interested filmmakers should visit nmfilm.com for more details.
Quote of the day: "I feel like I'm in the World Series and I'm not getting any signals." — House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, after a particularly long silence on the House floor after he asked colleagues about moving the agenda forward
Looking ahead: The first week of any legislative session is usually quiet when it comes to committee activity and House and Senate floor sessions.
Visit nmlegis.gov for an updated schedule of committee hearings and events for Thursday and Friday. Leaders of both chambers said they were not planning any sessions Saturday and Sunday.
