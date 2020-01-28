Days remaining in session: 23
Round up the usual suspects: Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell, R-Roswell, interrupted Tuesday's House floor session to report a crime: Someone had stolen her cookie basket and left a ransom message on her phone saying if she didn't deliver more cookies, the basket would be a goner.
She said she tracked the phone number back to staff members working for House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe. Egolf noted the presence of state police in the Roundhouse and said they'd get on the case right away.
Ezzell had a basket of fresh cookies on her desk soon thereafter.
Honoring Studi: The House on Tuesday voted 70-0 for a memorial honoring Santa Fe actor and Native American activist Wes Studi. Oklahoma-born Studi, a Cherokee, served in the Army in Vietnam and later took part in national civil rights protests and marches on behalf of Native Americans.
House Memorial 27, introduced by five House Democrats, calls him the "embodiment of a Renaissance man."
Tax bill fails: Rep. Matthew McQueen's attempt to increase taxes on residential properties that aren't occupied by their owners appears dead.
A House panel on Tuesday unanimously tabled the measure, House Bill 91.
McQueen, D-Galisteo, wanted to increase the 3 percent limit on annual net taxable value to 10 percent on residential properties that are not occupied by their owners as a primary home.
Democrats and Republicans on the House Local Government, Land Grants and Cultural Affairs Committee joined together to block the bill from advancing.
A dam problem: New Mexico State Engineer John D'Antonio told members of the Senate Conservation Committee that many of the state's dams are so old they should "be on Social Security."
He said it would cost about $300 million to upgrade those dams to ensure they are safe.
According to a November report by the Associated Press, close to 100 of the state's dams are considered high hazard, meaning they could lead to a loss of lives or property if they gave way. D'Antonio said 50 percent of those high-hazard dams are in poor or unsatisfactory shape.
Gun bill advances: The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee voted 4-1 to advance a bill that would increase the penalty for a convicted felon caught with a firearm. It would become a third-degree felony, up from a fourth-degree offense.
House Bill 113, introduced by Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, is similar to a bill the same committee tabled a year ago. Rehm said he thought growing support for the bill might be because of increase in crime across the state.
The bill moves on to the House Judiciary Committee.
Sex offender bill fails: The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee voted 2-2 to table House Bill 43, which would require sex offenders from other states to register in New Mexico.
Among the issues brought up by members of the committee is whether New Mexico's laws on sex offenses are similar to those of other states. They also questioned whether it was premature to pass such legislation this year when efforts to reform the entire sex offense registry process are likely to take place in next year's 60-day session.
Looking ahead: Roundhouse visitors who have not yet had a flu shot for the season will have several opportunities during the session for a free vaccination.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Mexico and the New Mexico Department of Health will offer flu shots in Blue Cross' Care Van on the east side of the Capitol, at the corner of Old Santa Fe Trail and Paseo de Peralta, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, and again Feb. 7 and Feb. 11. No appointment is needed.
Quote of the day: "I’ve never seen so many red meat-eating, tax-cutting Republicans in one committee hearing in Santa Fe. … It’s like a breath of fresh air." — Senate Minority Whip Bill Payne, R-Albuquerque, after scanning the Senate Conservation Committee hearing room, where a number of his allies stood up in opposition to a bill that would impose a tax on renewable energy production to create a fund for early childhood education.
The committee unanimously tabled the bill, sponsored by Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque.
