Castration talk on Fox News: State Rep. Stefani Lord, R-Sandia Park, appeared Thursday night on Fox News with Tucker Carlson to discuss a bill that would allow a court to order a convicted sex offender to undergo chemical castration as a condition of parole.

Carlson kicked off the nearly 4-minute segment by asserting Democrats from 30 years ago would be "shocked" at what has happened to their party.

