Legislature wants a say: The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee voted Wednesday to support House Bill 80, sponsored by three Republicans, including Rep. Greg Nibert, R-Roswell.

The bill would limit a governor's call for a state of emergency to 90 days — unless the governor convened a special session of the Legislature, which would then have the power to restrict, suspend or end the state of emergency.

