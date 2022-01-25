Days remaining session: 23
Water projects: Thirty-two water projects around the state, including four in Santa Fe County, are one step closer to getting off the ground.
The Senate Conservation Committee endorsed Senate Bill 17, annual legislation that authorizes the New Mexico Finance Authority to make loans or grants from the Water Project Fund.
"The projects before you have been vetted by a group of seven review agencies," said Marquita Russel, CEO of the finance authority. "In many past years, we had far more demand than we had capacity to fund, and this year, because of the high spike in severance tax bond proceeds, we are expected to be able to fund 100 percent of the projects that have been submitted."
A handful of supporters urged the committee to fund the projects.
"We understand this is routine," said Dale Doremus of the Rio Grande chapter of the Sierra Club. "But we just want to stand in support of these kinds of projects that will help make our communities more resilient and protect our precious water resources."
Acequia fund: Members of the House Rural Development, Land Grants and Cultural Affairs Committee unanimously voted to approve a bill that would distribute 0.05 percent of state gross receipts tax revenue to eligible land grants.
Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, said the legislation would generate about $1.5 million a year for those groups. Any leftover funds would revert to the state's general fund, McQueen said. The legislation, House Bill 8, next goes to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee for consideration.
Larger than life: The House unanimously approved a memorial honoring the late state Rep. Dianne Miller Hamilton, who died in November at age 87.
Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, introduced House Memorial 27 on Tuesday, saying Hamilton "paved the way for female legislators" to serve in the state. Hamilton, a Republican, served in the House from 1998 to 2016 and was known for her support of ranchers and veterans.
Hamilton also was known for her Silver City-based radio talk shows, Anything Goes and Breakfast with Dianne.
Baby boxes: Each of New Mexico's 33 counties would be equipped with a so-called baby box at a firehouse, where an infant can be surrendered safely and anonymously for any reason, under legislation introduced by a pair of senators on opposite sides of the aisle.
The legislation by Sens. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, and Leo Jaramillo, D-Española, would amend the Safe Haven Act and would appropriate funds for the instillation of one baby box per county at a cost of about $30,000 per installation.
"As it stands currently, the use of baby boxes is not permitted in New Mexico under the Safe Haven Act, which specifies that infants can only be surrendered to a healthcare provider, law enforcement officer, or first responder within 90 days of birth to remove liability of abandonment from the parent," a news release states.
Each box is equipped with ventilation and heat regulation and a silent alarm to alert first responders. The legislation has not yet been assigned a bill number.
Social Security bill stalls: A bill that would repeal the state tax on Social Security benefits stalled in the House Labor, Veteran and Military Affairs Committee with a 4-4 vote. Advocates say it’s unfair to tax elderly residents’ limited Social Security income, but opponents have argued the loss would have a big impact on the state without revenue to replace it.
New Mexico is among 13 states that tax some portion of Social Security income.
The bill's fiscal impact report estimates it will cost the state about $118 million in its first year.
Rep. Eliseo Alcon, D-Milan, said the measure would amount to a "$118 million hit to the coffers of New Mexico. … The state of New Mexico will be hurt." He joined three Democrats on the committee to oppose the legislation, House Bill 48, while three Republicans and one Democrat supported it.
The tie means the bill is unlikely to move forward.
Similar bills in the House and Senate are making their way through the legislative session, and Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has voiced her support.
Voting rights: Lujan Grisham and Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver on Tuesday announced the introduction of the proposed New Mexico Voting Rights Act, a high priority for the pair as similar federal legislation stalls in Congress.
Senate Bill 8 would make Election Day a state holiday, create a permanent absentee voter list and allow residents who do not have an identification card issued from the state Motor Vehicle Division to register to vote online using their Social Security number.
“It is more important than ever to safeguard access to the ballot box," the governor said in a news release. "While voting rights are under attack across the country, New Mexico is taking every action to protect and expand them.”
Quote of the day: "One day we were out spreading manure and the hired hand had a brand-new tractor. I had an old tractor, and I inadvertently turned on my feeders and threw manure all over him. His tractor was so fast he went around me and threw manure all over me." — Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, sharing his experience working on a dairy farm on Agricultural Education Day at the Capitol.
