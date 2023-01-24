051222 jw fire predict3.jpg

The Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire rages along a ridgeline east of N.M. 518 near the Taos County line in May. A Legislative committee on Tuesday approved Senate Bill 6, which would provide no-interest loans to counties and municipalities recovering from the largest wildfire in state history.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican File Photo

Days remaining in session: 53

Wildfire aid: Members of the Senate Conservation Committee wasted little time Tuesday voting unanimously to approve Senate Bill 6, which will provide no-interest loans to counties and municipalities still reeling from the historic Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire.

The funds would go directly to infrastructure needs, such as repairing or replacing roads, bridges and water treatment plants in the burn zone. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community