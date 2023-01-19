011923_LegQuoteofDayrgb.jpg

A bowl of candies and mints wrapped to look like dollar bills sits atop Sen. Crystal Diamond's desk in her office at the Capitol on Thursday afternoon. "If the Democrats are handing out money like it's candy, we can begin by handing out candy like it's money," said Diamond.

 Gabriela Campos/The New Mexican

Days remaining in session: 58

Oh, how sweet: State Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, is urging Democratic lawmakers to use caution with the record level of revenues at the Legislature's disposal this year — and she's doing it in a really sweet way.

On the desk of her office on the fourth floor of the state Capitol, Diamond has a bowl of chocolates and mints in money candy wrappers.

