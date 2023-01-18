Days left in session: 59

‘Feed bill’ hard to swallow: A routine bill that funds the operations of the Legislature during the 60-day session drew opposition from House Republicans over a $2.5 million, one-time appropriation to hire a consultant to study the feasibility of district offices for legislators with full-time staff.

After about 2½ hours of discussion and debate, the House voted 47-19 along party lines to pass House Bill 1, also known as the “feed bill.”

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

