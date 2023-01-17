Days remaining in session: 60

Felon voting rights: Supporters of legislation to restore voting rights to felons while they are still on probation or parole held a news conference Tuesday morning to discuss the issue.

Representatives of several community advocacy groups said the effort will be part of a larger voting rights bill that is expected to be filed soon.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community