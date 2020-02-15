Days remaining in session: 5
No medicinal pot for nonresidents: The Senate approved a bill Saturday night that would prohibit out-of-state residents from obtaining medical marijuana licenses in New Mexico. Senate Bill 139, sponsored by Sen. Gerald Ortiz y Pino, passed 33-6.
The proposal comes after a state district judge ruled last year that qualifying out-of-state residents could participate in New Mexico’s medical cannabis program. State officials and proponents of the bill argued the Legislature made a drafting error last year when it removed the residency requirement while tweaking language in the 2007 law that created the medical marijuana program.
Election changes: The House on Saturday passed a bill 46-17 that makes several technical changes to election law dealing with precinct boundaries, same-day voter registration and requirements for mailing envelopes on returned ballots, among other changes.
House Bill 229 clarifies that those registering to vote on the same day they intend to vote have until 5 p.m. on Election Day to do so in special elections and clarifies what identification is necessary to register: a government-issued ID or other documentation containing an address that matches the address on the registration certificate.
Social Security tax: In a letter to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, House Republicans are asking the governor to publicly express support for House Bill 29 or use her line-item veto power to repeal a state tax on Social Security benefits.
The request comes after HB 29, sponsored by Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, and Rep. Cathrynn Brown, R-Carlsbad, was recently tabled in the House Taxation and Revenue Committee. Bills that are tabled in committee often fail to proceed.
In the letter, House GOP members argue the Social Security income tax discourages retirees from coming to New Mexico.
Here comes the sun: The Senate passed legislation late Saturday aimed at encouraging homes and businesses in the state to install solar panel power systems. Senate Bill 29, sponsored by Sen. Mimi Stewart and Rep. Matthew McQueen, would create an income tax credit of 10 percent of the cost of purchasing and installing solar for residential, agricultural and commercial purposes. The bill would renew a previous solar tax credit that expired in 2016.
Looking ahead: A bill that supporters say would make it easier to stop the sale of endangered species such as shark fins and rhinoceros tusks cleared the House Judiciary Committee 10-2 Saturday and now moves to the House floor for consideration.
Supporters of Democratic Sen. Mimi Stewart's Senate Bill 75 say there is a renewed urgency to approve the measure because the ongoing coronavirus in China has been linked to the sale of wildlife there. The bill would create civil penalties for wildlife trafficking, including fines up to $10,000 or three times the value of the items sold.
Quotes of the day: “The reason I’m carrying [the bill] is I care about every dog and cat in the state of New Mexico.” — Sen. Jacob Candelaria, D-Albuquerque, during a floor debate on his bill to impose an additional fee on pet food that would fund the dog and cat spay and neuter assistance program.
"We've got a little Shih Tzu. Excuse my language." — Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, during the SB 57 debate on the proposed pet food fee.
