Prop gun training: Following charges filed recently against Alec Baldwin and others in the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the Rust film production, a House Republican has introduced a bill to require all people employed by a film company in New Mexico who use prop guns to undergo firearms training.

House Bill 338, sponsored by Rep. Bill Rehm of Albuquerque, requires film employees to have a "certificate of competency in the safe handling of firearms" under the state Regulation and Licensing Department's Level 3 training for security guards.  

