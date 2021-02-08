Days remaining in session: 39
Leaves GOP, but not his seat: A state lawmaker who left the Republican Party last week after siding with Democrats on a vote to repeal a 1969 law that criminalizes abortion is resisting calls to resign. “I will not be resigning,” Rep. Phelps Anderson of Roswell wrote in a text message. Anderson changed his voter registration from Republican to “declined to state” after the backlash he received from his vote on the anti-abortion law. While his party affiliation has changed, Anderson contends he hasn’t. “I may not be a Republican anymore, but I am still a conservative New Mexican committed to the best interest of New Mexico and our community,” he wrote.
Tax break tabled: Last year about this time, the House Taxation and Revenue Committee tabled legislation that would repeal the state’s tax on Social Security income. On Monday, the committee did it again, voting to table House Bill 49. New Mexico is among 13 states that tax Social Security benefits. Advocates say it’s an unfair practice that hurts residents on a fixed income. Opponents say the elimination of the tax would cost the state at least $80 million in revenue. New Mexico began taxing Social Security income in 1990. The effort to repeal the tax has generally attracted bipartisan support and bipartisan opposition.
Scholarship stalls: A bill that would provide tuition assistance to thousands of New Mexico students pursuing a two-year degree or certificate is in limbo after back-to-back tie votes failed to move it out of the Senate Education Committee. Stephanie Rodriguez, acting secretary of the New Mexico Higher Education Department, said Senate Bill 135 “renews” a promise by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of a tuition-free education at public colleges across the state. “New Mexico was the first state in the nation to offer tuition-free college through the lottery scholarship, and we must restore that promise to all New Mexicans, no matter their path,” she said. The bill includes $22 million in funding for scholarships and $4 million for a pilot program to help students who lost their eligibility for the lottery scholarship. Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, said she was concerned about funding and would need to see an updated revenue forecast before she could support the measure. “In light of the many bills that have been introduced in this Legislature, in addition to the executive orders from the federal level that will have a huge impact on revenues to the state of New Mexico, I just want to be prudent. I just want to be careful,” said Kernan, a retired educator. “It’s not that I don’t think it’s a great idea, and I do think that it has some great benefit. I’m just not sure we can afford it.”
Protecting Native American voters: A bill amending the state Election Code would ensure Native American voters can access voting facilities during an emergency situation, such as a pandemic. Members of the House State Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee voted 7-1 to approve House Bill 231, which would ensure that a polling place located on tribal or pueblo lands could not be closed or consolidated with other polling locations without the written agreement of those tribal or pueblo leaders. The bill also would require at least one polling location within those lands in the event registered voters are unable to leave because of public health concerns. Rep. Georgene Louis, an Albuquerque Democrat and a native of Acoma Pueblo, introduced the bill because, she said, the recent closures of some tribal and pueblo lands to protect Native Americans from the spread of COVID-19 highlighted the need to ensure those residents have a chance to vote on Election Day. “This allows tribes, during a time of closure, to keep that polling location open even if the public is not allowed access to the tribal land,” she said.
Quote of the day: “We have some very specific degrees that we need in New Mexico. Nursing is one of them. Electrician is one of the certificates we need in our state. Plumbing is one of the certificates we really have great need for in our state. Is there anything tied to requiring that it actually be something we need in our state and not … underwater basket weaving?” — Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said when discussing a request by the Higher Education Department for additional funding for the Opportunity Scholarship program, which has no such restrictions.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.