Days remaining in session: 38

Royalty rates: The Senate Conservation Committee advanced a bill that would increase New Mexico's royalty rate on oil and gas leases on state trust land to 25% from 20%.

"New Mexico last updated this rate 50 years ago — hard to imagine — whereas Texas has had the 25% [rate] since the 1990s," the sponsor of Senate Bill 164, Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, told the committee.

