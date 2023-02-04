San Juan cleanup: An altered version of a bill regulating the cleanup of the San Juan Generating Station site made it out of the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee on a 5-3 vote Saturday morning.
The committee voted along party lines, with the Democrats in favor and the Republicans opposed, to advance the committee substitute for House Bill 142. The new bill requires the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and the Environment Department to coordinate to hire an outside contractor who will study the site and develop a remediation and restoration plan that will be presented to the Legislature and made available to the public.
Rep. Anthony Allison, D-Fruitland, presented the bill to the committee a week ago and public testimony was heard then. At the time, committee Chairman Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, told him to make some changes to address legal and technical issues.
Allison said the bill will ensure the pollution left over from the coal plant doesn't leach into the water supplies of local communities.
"If we fail to act, and in a timely manner, this very serious injury to our health, land and water is foreseeable," he said.
Republicans objected to passing a law that targets one specific site.
“I want the process cleaned up,” said Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia. “I want it done. I don’t think hiring special interest groups to come in that are environmentally leaning, that want to push on an industry or push on a process to show their moxie. I don’t think … that’s in the best interests of the state.”
Civil action against polluters: The House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee also voted 6-5 to table one of the committee chairman's bills.
If passed, House Bill 242 would create a private right of action for people to sue a person who is regulated by and alleged to be violating the state's Air Quality Control, Hazardous Waste, Solid Waste and Water Quality acts.
"This allows private individuals, when they're suffering harm … to step in and protect themselves under existing law," McQueen said. "So I view this as a really modest step forward."
Representatives of the energy industry and business groups spoke against the bill, worried it would lead to frivolous lawsuits and discourage businesses from locating in New Mexico.
“A stable and predictable regulatory environment is key to development and growth,” said J.D. Bullington, a lobbyist with the Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce.
Representatives of environmental groups said these fears are overblown and similar laws have not led to a deluge of lawsuits in other states that have passed them.
Reps. Cynthia Borrego, D-Albuquerque, and Nathan Small, D-Las Cruces, joined the committee's Republicans to support tabling the bill.
Open primaries: A bill to let unaffiliated voters vote in partisan primaries was tabled in the House Judiciary Committee on a 7-4 vote Saturday afternoon.
Rep. Natalie Figueroa, D-Albuquerque, the sponsor of House Bill 54, said about 50% of voters ages 18 to 30 are not registered to a party, contending the current system is unfair to those voters, who pay taxes to fund primaries but can’t participate.
“Primary elections are not party elections,” she said. “They are public elections, funded with taxpayer dollars.”
Most of the testimony at the hearing was in favor of the bill, but the lawmakers on the committee had more mixed opinions. Some worried it would make their primary elections much more expensive since candidates would have to reach out to independents who might vote for them as well as party members. Others brought up the possibility of manipulation by voters who would choose to vote in the primary of the party they don’t really believe in.
“I just don’t see how this is fair to those who affiliate versus those who don’t,” said Rep. Andrea Romero, D-Santa Fe.
All four of the committee’s Republicans supported tabling the bills, as did Reps. Romero, McQueen and committee Chairwoman Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos.
Quote of the day: “I think that partisanship has gone too far. The level of rhetoric that we see within both major parties is pretty extreme. And that’s not the majority of people in those parties by any means. … I can be as partisan as they come, Lord knows, but I do think looking at some of these systemic reforms is what it’s going to take to bring us back together as a country.” — Rep. Reena Szczepanski, D-Santa Fe, arguing in favor of HB 54.