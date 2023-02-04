Days remaining in session: 41

San Juan cleanup: An altered version of a bill regulating the cleanup of the San Juan Generating Station site made it out of the House Energy, Environment and Natural Resources Committee on a 5-3 vote Saturday morning.

The committee voted along party lines, with the Democrats in favor and the Republicans opposed, to advance the committee substitute for House Bill 142. The new bill requires the Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department and the Environment Department to coordinate to hire an outside contractor who will study the site and develop a remediation and restoration plan that will be presented to the Legislature and made available to the public.

Popular in the Community