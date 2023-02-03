Days remaining in session: 42

Open primaries: Open primaries for unaffiliated voters could be coming soon to an election near you, although fully open primaries and ranked-choice voting appear to be a bridge too far for many senators.

The Senate Rules Committee voted 8-1 Friday morning to give a “do pass” recommendation to Senate Bill 73, which would let “decline to state” voters pick which party’s primary they want to vote in.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community