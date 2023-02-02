Days remaining in session: 43

Solar power: A bill that would require all new residential construction to include photovoltaic systems and receptacles for electric vehicles eked out of the Senate Conservation Committee on a 4-3 vote Thursday.

"As we're moving toward electrifying everything, we ought to put our money where our mouth is, so to speak," said Sen. Bill Soules, D-Las Cruces, who is sponsoring Senate Bill 77. "This does not require retrofitting."

