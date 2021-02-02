Days remaining in session: 45
Weather report: Advocates say House Bill 48, which would appropriate $3.5 million a year for over 100 more weather stations in New Mexico State University's ZiaMet Mesonet system, would do more than improve weather predictions.
Rep. Martin Zamora, R-Clovis, who sponsored the bill, as well as climatologists and agricultural insurance experts, told lawmakers Tuesday the bill also could help the state's farmers weather drought.
If the state can provide more and better data about rainfall, farmers hit hardest by drought conditions might be able to use the information to apply for some $30 million in federal drought relief funds. Members of the House Agriculture and Water Resources Committee voted 7-0 to support the bill and advance it to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee for consideration.
Taxing retirement checks: Nearly a year ago this week, members of the House Taxation and Revenue Committee tabled a Republican-driven bill that would repeal the state's tax on Social Security income. Many of those same Republicans have revived the effort and convinced members of the House Labor, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee to support it Tuesday, with a 4-3 vote to send House Bill 49 to the Taxation and Revenue Committee for another chance.
Advocates say it's unfair to tax elderly residents' limited Social Security income, but opponents have argued the loss would have a big impact on the state without revenue to replace it.
The bill's fiscal impact report says it is "difficult" to determine the cost to the state of dropping the tax. The report also cites "concerns about risks to state revenues." New Mexico is one of about a dozen states that taxes Social Security income.
Chop shop crackdown: Some people, upon hearing New Mexico is at the top of some national lists, immediately assume the worst. And when it comes to car theft, those people are right.
A 2020 National Insurance Crime Bureau report said New Mexico is at the top of the list for vehicle thefts — 448 per 100,000 people. (Pickups and Honda Civics are among the most popular for thieves, by the way.)
The House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee unanimously voted to approve House Bill 145, which would make illegal dismantling of a stolen motor vehicle — work done in a so-called chop shop — a third-degree felony.
The bill, sponsored by Albuquerque Reps. Meredith Dixon and Joy Garratt, both Democrats, and Republican Rep. Bill Rehm next goes to the House Judiciary Committee for consideration.
Quote of the day: "This is not the time for your debut on America's Got Talent." — Rep. Liz Thomson, D-Albuquerque, chairwoman of the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee, after one member of the public talked at length about a bill on the agenda. Thomson did not set a time limit for speakers but urged them to keep it short. Some did. Some did not.
