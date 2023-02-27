Days remaining in session: 18

"Vulnerable newborns": A bill designed to ensure the state Children, Youth and Families Department keeps a close eye on "vulnerable newborns" with fetal alcohol syndrome or exposure to other substances passed the Senate Monday with bipartisan support.

Senate Bill 150 requires CYFD to conduct a family assessment when a family or caregiver fails to comply with a so-called plan of care after a substance-exposed infant is born, said the sponsor, Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs.

