Charter school cap fails: Charter school advocates came out in force Friday for a Senate Education Committee hearing on Senate Bill 422, which would prohibit charter schools from opening in a district where at least 10% of students already attend charter schools.

Sen. Mimi Stewart, D-Albuquerque, said SB 422, which she co-sponsored, will provide a more level playing field for traditional public schools competing with state-funded charters for resources. Over time, she said, it's possible the state will have to close traditional public schools if charter schools continue to open.

