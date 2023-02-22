Days remaining in session: 23

Pause on special education office: Members of the House Education Committee were cool Wednesday toward a proposal to start a new office of special education within the state Public Education Department.

House Bill 285, sponsored by Rep. Elizabeth "Liz" Thomson, D-Albuquerque, also calls for the governor to appoint the office's director — an idea some special education advocates said is troublesome because of the potential for turnover. 

