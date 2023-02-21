Days remaining in session: 24

Members of Congress: U.S. Sen. Ben Ray Luján and U.S. Rep. Melanie Stansbury delivered words of encouragement to lawmakers Tuesday during a joint session of the Legislature.

Luján, who spoke first, got off to an emotional start by remembering his late father, former House Speaker Ben Luján, who served in the chamber for nearly four decades.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.