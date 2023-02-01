Days remaining in session: 44

"School choice" shot down: The Senate Education Committee on Wednesday tabled a bill that would have created a $100 million fund to help parents pay for their children's private school tuition.

The sponsor of Senate Bill 109, Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, said after the hearing he wasn't surprised by the committee's 4-2 party-line vote that likely means the bill is dead this session.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

