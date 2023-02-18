Days remaining in session: 27

Group threatens to sue if gun control laws pass: The National Foundation for Gun Rights wrote to legislative leadership Friday threatening to sue if bills to limit magazine capacity or ban certain AR- and AK-style rifles become law.

“Our legal foundation is currently engaged in litigation aimed at overturning state and local laws banning these weapons and magazines, and we are prepared to add New Mexico to that list,” Dudley Brown, the foundation's president, said in a statement. “We’re not going to sit by and watch more politicians infringe on the God-given rights of their constituents — and we’ll sue if we have to, our letter makes that crystal clear.”