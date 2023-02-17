Moores' baby

State Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, and his wife, Lisa, welcomed a baby boy Thursday.

 Courtesy photo

Days remaining in session: 28

Bundle of joy: Sen. Mark Moores, R-Albuquerque, and his wife, Lisa, welcomed a baby boy Thursday.

Mark Donald Elipio Moores weighed nearly 7 pounds and measured 20½ inches.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.