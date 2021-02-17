Days remaining in session: 30
Honoring a “true gentleman”: Senators paid tribute Wednesday to a former state lawmaker who died in January.
Jim White, a retired military pilot and airport executive from Albuquerque, served in the state House from 2009-14 and in the state Senate from 2016-20.
"Jim was one of those guys that was a true gentleman in every sense of the word," said Sen. Mark Moores, D-Albuquerque.
"He was always a gentleman, a kind man, and I'm so sad that his intelligence and grace is no longer gracing this earth," said Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque.
White, a Republican, served more than 13 tours of duty and flew search-and-rescue missions in Vietnam. He retired in 1992 as a colonel after 26 years of service.
Cabinet appointments confirmed: The state Senate confirmed the appointments of Sonya Smith as secretary of the Department of Veterans Services and John Salazar as secretary of the Department of Information Technology in back-to-back 38-0 votes Wednesday.
Smith's confirmation process drew attention last week when Senate Minority Leader Greg Baca, a Republican from Belen, asked Smith, who is Black, questions with racial overtones. Baca later acknowledged his line of questioning was "insensitive" and said he apologized to Smith.
"The department does a great job in this state, but she recognizes the fact that we can do more, and I believe she'll do that," said Sen. Harold Pope, an Albuquerque Democrat who is New Mexico's first Black senator. "She's the right woman for the job."
Hope for health insurance: In late 2019, an Urban Institute report said 10.5 percent of New Mexico residents were uninsured, placing the state below the national average of 11.2 percent uninsured.
A legislative effort to provide affordable health care got a battery charge Wednesday when members of the House Health and Human Services Committee voted 8-2 to support a bill creating a Health Security Planning and Design Board, which would be tasked with creating recommendations on how to provide health care coverage for all state residents.
The bill would appropriate $600,000 from the general fund to support the 11-member board's efforts to look into provider payment systems, global budgets for health care facilities, financing options, supplemental health care options and bulk purchases of medical supplies, equipment and drugs, among other measures.
The board would have to provide its report and recommendations to the Legislative Finance Committee, the Legislative Health and Human Services Committee and the Governor's Office by Sept. 1, 2023. The bill next goes to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee.
Give students a break: When it comes to college student debt, the numbers are staggering. Some 220,000 New Mexicans owe well over $7 billion in college loans, according to national data presented Wednesday during a House Commerce and Economic Development Committee hearing.
Committee members were swayed enough by the testimony of those affected by debt — including Rep. Moe Maestas, chairman of the committee — to vote 7-2 to move House Bill 218 on to the House Judiciary Committee.
The bill would create the Student Loan Bill of Rights Act to help regulate student loan providers. It also would require the director of the state Regulation and Licensing Department's Financial Institutions Division to issue a license to student loan providers in the state and create penalties for noncompliance and discharge of loans in cases of permanent disability.
The bill also would create an ombudsman position to help student loan borrowers resolve complaints; educate those borrowers on their rights; and monitor student loan trends at the local, state and federal level.
Show me the money: New Mexico Environment Department Secretary Jim Kenney tweeted early Wednesday morning that department "employees can't sustain current workloads with our existing budget" and that "unfunded mandates" from the Legislature would break the department. His tweet included a GIF of actor Tom Cruise, in his role as Jerry Maguire, shouting, "Show me the money!"
Larry Behrens, spokesman for the Western states chapter of Power the Future, a nonprofit fossil fuel advocacy group, called the tweet "out of touch."
"For a Santa Fe bureaucrat to demand taxpayers 'show me the money' is the height of clueless arrogance," he said. "Keep in mind, thousands of families are looking for work while Mr. [Kenney] draws a taxpayer-funded salary that is more than three times higher than the average New Mexican."
Justin Garoutte, a spokesman for the Environment Department, wrote in an email that Kenney continues to work tirelessly to secure the executive budget recommendation.
"The Environment Department general fund was slashed 30 percent from fiscal year 2010 through fiscal year 2019, cutting public health and environmental protections in communities throughout the state," he wrote. "Adding new initiatives to this agency without funding new staff is not sustainable."
Listen up, Biden: State senators introduced several new pieces of legislation Wednesday. Among them was a memorial from Sen. David Gallegos, R-Eunice, "urging the president of the United States, the New Mexico congressional delegation and all other members of the United States Congress to fix the immigration problem." Gallegos previously introduced a bill "requiring the national motto ‘In God We Trust’ to be displayed on all public buildings in New Mexico and on all registration vehicle plates."
Quotes of the day: "I don't see a 'Mr. President' up here. Do you?" — Senate President Pro Tem Mimi Stewart, who was presiding over the Senate floor session Wednesday, told Sen. Joe Cervantes, D-Las Cruces, when he referred to her as "Mr. President." Cervantes called the error "egregious" and apologized to Stewart, an Albuquerque Democrat who was filling in for Lt. Gov. Howie Morales, who is president of the Senate.
"Thank you for that very long answer to a question I didn't ask." — Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, to an expert witness during a House Commerce and Economic Development hearing on a bill to create a state public bank.
