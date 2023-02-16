Days remaining in session: 29

Fire recovery: Two separate spending bills that would support recovery efforts in communities affected by last year's Black and McBride wildfires sailed through the Senate Conservation Committee on Thursday.

Senate Bill 334 would provide a one-time appropriation of $3 million that would go directly to cities, counties, and soil and water conservation districts affected by the Black Fire near Silver City.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.