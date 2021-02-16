Days remaining in session: 31
Halfway there — almost: As of midday Tuesday, House lawmakers had filed more than 280 bills and another two dozen resolutions and memorials. Legislators in the Senate had filed 380 bills and another 45 resolutions and memorials. The bad news: Not every bill is going to get a hearing in the remaining half of this 60-day session. The good news, for those in the "enough is enough" gallery: Thursday is the midway point of the session and the deadline for legislators to file bills.
Saving water and money: Members of the House Agricultural and Water Resource Committee unanimously voted to approve House Bill 197, which would stop district courts from ordering the State Engineer's Office, which is charged with administering the state's water resources, to pay the litigation costs of other parties in appeal cases. The bill's fiscal impact report says there have been two cases in the past four years in which a district court entered a cost award against the agency. The first, in 2016, was for $65,000, while the second, in 2020, was for $400,000 — though that case is under appeal.
“There is nothing in our budget to allow us to make these cost awards without jeopardizing the work we are doing and taking it out from somewhere else," John D'Antonio, the state engineer, told the committee members Tuesday morning. "It could come at the expense of doing something else." Both Republicans and Democrats on the committee agreed, voting to send the bill on to the House Judiciary Committee.
Dam safety: The safety of New Mexico’s dams has raised concerns among lawmakers and safety experts for two years, following the release of a report by the State Engineer’s Office that said 170 of the 298 dams it oversees are classified as “high-hazard” structures — meaning they could lead to the loss of life or property if they collapsed. A U.S. Army Corps of Engineers report released a year or so after that report could not have eased concerns — it rated some 200 dams in New Mexico as being in “poor” condition.
During the regular 2020 legislative session, Sen. Pete Campos, D-Las Vegas, sponsored a bill to commit $100 million to the issue. His efforts failed. But Campos is trying again, and on Tuesday, the Senate Conservation Committee voted 9-0 to approve his Senate Bill 138, which asks for a $100 million commitment to dam safety. State officials say they need close to $300 million to deal with all the structural problems of many of those dams.
Call to censure Baca: A grassroots organization of Black women in New Mexico is calling for the censure of state Sen. Greg Baca, R-Belen, for questions he posed to Veterans Services Secretary-designate Sonya Smith last week that some said were laced with racism. In a statement of "love and support" for Smith, the New Mexico Black Central Organizing Committee called for a formal statement censuring Baca. The group, whose mission is to "advance strategy, policy and advocacy" for Black New Mexicans, wrote Baca "suggested a Black woman was not qualified to lead the Department of Veteran Services, not because she lacked experience or skill, but because she is a Black woman." Baca, who is the top-ranking Republican in the Senate, has acknowledged what he called an "insensitive line of questioning" and said Monday he apologized to Smith.
Quote of the day: "I am a member of the State Bar [of New Mexico]. After today’s debate, I may want to join another bar.” — Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, near the end of a roughly three-hour House floor debate on House Bill 4, which would create the New Mexico Civil Rights Act. The House voted 39-29 to support the bill, which now goes to the Senate for consideration.
