Days remaining in session: 30

No state park fee hike — yet: An effort to raise daily fees for state parks by $1 per vehicle stalled in the House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee with a unanimous vote to table it.

It's not as if lawmakers felt House Bill 265 did not have merit — the $1 hike would go toward infrastructure needs, such as roadway repairs.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.