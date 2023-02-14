Days remaining in session: 31

Human services overhaul: Sen. Liz Stefanics of Cerrillos and Rep. Elizabeth "Liz" Thomson of Albuquerque, both Democrats, introduced legislation this week that would revamp and rename the Human Services Department with a goal of expanding state residents' access to affordable health care.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Tuesday touted Senate Bill 16, which calls for establishing the Health Care Authority Department.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.