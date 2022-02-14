Days remaining in session: 3
Senate passes budget: The Senate approved a revised $8.48 billion state spending plan for fiscal year 2023 that includes raises for teachers, state police officers and other government employees — and so much more.
The proposed budget, the highest New Mexico has ever seen, represents a nearly 14 percent increase in spending over the current fiscal year, or roughly $1 billion. The spending plan, approved 37-3, is headed back to the House for concurrence because of changes made in the Senate.
“We have an opportunity in New Mexico like we’ve never seen before in our lives,” said Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, who chairs the Senate Finance Committee. “I don’t think I’ve had as many sleepless nights … spending this amount of money.”
The spending plan leaves about $400 million for tax-related initiatives.
General fund reserves would end at about $2.4 billion, or 28.5 percent of recurring appropriations, under the proposed budget.
“I think we should rejoice and be happy with this budget because it’s going to move New Mexico forward,” said Sen. Michael Padilla, D-Albuquerque.
Approval of the budget came after Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, perhaps the most loquacious lawmaker in the chamber, spoke about the budget for nearly an hour, saying “the budget is not bad” but that he struggled with some of the policy decisions linked the spending plan.
“I might vote for it … because I can’t vote against the teachers or the police officers,” said Sharer, who ended up voting in favor.
Spotlighting the missing: Members of the House of Representatives on Monday unanimously passed a measure to create a Missing in New Mexico event to support residents who have missing relatives.
Senate Bill 13 is aimed at providing an opportunity for federal, state, local and tribal entities to gather at one location to help people file reports on missing loved ones. The event also could allow people to update reports, submit DNA records and meet with an investigator about missing persons cases.
The bill does not include an appropriation, so it’s unclear how it would be funded.
The Senate already approved the bill, which now goes to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her signature.
The Senate also approved Senate Bill 12, which would give the Attorney General’s Office the authority to investigate and prosecute cases involving missing Indigenous people.
The bill would create the position of a missing Indigenous persons specialist who would work with law enforcement on such cases.
To mask or not to mask: Just a day after thousands of football fans attended the 2022 Super Bowl without face masks, Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, made a motion on the Senate floor to request permission to stop wearing them in the chamber.
Sen. Greg Baca, R-Belen, backed the initiative. He said it’s past time for the state to lift the mask mandate. At least half of the Super Bowl fans who didn’t wear masks are “hypocrites” who will return home to mask up their kids to send them off to school, he added.
Several Republican senators have asked Lujan Grisham, a Democrat, to lift the public health order mandating mask wearing indoors. Pirtle and Baca asked the Senate to debate the issue.
Sen. Harold Pope Jr., D-Albuquerque, urged members of the chamber to “not use a sporting event to change course.”
Pirtle’s motion required a two-thirds vote of approval to pass. However, the Senate voted 14-22 on the motion, with Democrats quashing it.
Retirement fund increase OK’d: Members of the House Judiciary Committee unanimously voted to approve a measure to increase legislative retirement benefits. Senate Bill 159 would increase the annual amount of the legislative pension under a payment plan from 11 percent to 14 percent of the per diem lawmakers receive — $202 per day.
The state’s volunteer legislators do not otherwise get paid for their work.
According to the bill’s fiscal impact report, if it becomes law, it would result in a 27 percent increase in the amount of pensions paid to legislators who retire at age 65 or older with at least five years of legislative service. The bill now goes to the House for a vote.
Quote of the day: “I don’t believe I’ve had flowers on the floor in 18 years. It’s been a long time, and it’s so appreciated. You know, I try to keep them in line, but they don’t listen to me very much.” — Sen. Gay Kernan, R-Hobbs, referring to a bouquet of flowers placed on her desk by her male Republican colleagues in honor of Valentine’s Day.
The New Mexican
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.