FedDelegation3_RGB.jpg

U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich honors former longtime state Rep. J. Paul Taylor, who recently died at age 102, at the open of his address to a joint session of the New Mexico Legislature on Monday at the Roundhouse. Heinrich urged lawmakers to make long-term investments with new revenue this year and the billions of dollars in federal funds. "What you do with these resources during this legislative session will be measured over the lifetime of a child, not an election cycle," Heinrich said.

 Matt Dahlseid/The New Mexican

Days remaining in session: 32

Cutting drug prices: Members of the House Health and Human Services Committee voted 7-3 Monday to pass House Bill 51, which would create a five-member prescription drug affordability board to look for ways to lower the costs of medications, among other measures.

The bill includes a one-time, $750,000 allocation to get the board going. 

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.