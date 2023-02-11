Days remaining in session: 34

Bill on police assaults tabled: A bipartisan bill that would have added felony attacks on police officers to the list of crimes that can be compensated by the Victims of Crime Act was tabled by the House Consumer and Public Affairs Committee on Saturday morning.

House Bill 225 is being sponsored by Reps. Ambrose Castellano, D-Las Vegas, Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, and Cynthia Borrego, D-Albuquerque. The Victims of Crime Act gives victims of certain crimes rights under New Mexico law, such as the right to be notified of and attend any court proceedings and the right to restitution.

