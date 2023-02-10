Days remaining in session: 35

Senate confirmations: The state Senate on Friday confirmed Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham's appointees to lead the Department of Health and the Department of Workforce Solutions and a board member for the New Mexico Border Authority. 

The Senate unanimously approved Christie Ann Harvey as a Border Authority board member and Sarita Nair as secretary of the labor department.

