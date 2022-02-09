Days remaining in session: 8
Voting rights bill goes forward: Members of the Senate Judiciary Committee voted to move a broad voting rights bill forward to the Senate Finance Committee after the sponsors accepted substitute legislation with some modifications.
Among the changes is language making Election Day a school holiday, but not a state holiday, and the removal of a provision allowing for automatic voter registration at the state Motor Vehicle Division.
The bill, part of an effort by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, Secretary of State Maggie Toulouse Oliver and leading state Democrats to increase voter participation and access to the polls, already had undergone some changes in legislative hearings. As previously amended, the bill would allow 17-year-olds to vote in local elections — but only if they turn 18 by the next general election. It no longer allows 16-year-olds to vote, as the initial version did.
It would still allow felons to vote after they’ve completed their sentences.
The bill also would create a permanent absentee ballot list that would allow voters to receive mail ballots for every election without requesting one each time, and it would allow New Mexicans without a state-issued ID to register to vote online with a Social Security number.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, said the sponsors were "agreeable" to most of the changes. The committee voted 6-3 along party lines, with Democrats supporting the legislation.
Give ’em a ride: Some disabled military veterans have found it difficult to get a ride to the closest veterans hospital. House Bill 168 would change that.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, and three other lawmakers from both parties, would allocate $1 million a year to establish a program to give veterans a lift.
According to the bill's fiscal impact report, there are over 150,000 military veterans in New Mexico. The report says, "The need for veterans to access healthcare is essential. As New Mexico is a highly rural state, transportation to medical appointments is challenging and sometimes impossible, especially during this Covid-19 pandemic."
Members of the House Labor, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee unanimously voted to approve the measure after several veterans and representatives of veteran organizations spoke in favor of the bill.
The legislation goes next to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee for consideration.
Redistricting changes advance: A legislative committee narrowly approved an initiative that would change the way the state chooses an independent redistricting committee and remove the Legislature from the controversial process of drawing new election districts for legislative and congressional seats.
The House Government, Elections and Indian Affairs Committee voted 5-4 to advance House Joint Resolution 9 to the House Appropriations and Finance Committee. The resolution, sponsored by Rep. Gail Figueroa, D-Albuquerque, is an effort to take politics out of the redistricting effort. Under a provision in HJR 9, maps approved by the redistricting commission would go directly to the Secretary of State’s Office for ratification.
If both chambers of the Legislature approve HJR 9, New Mexico voters would decide whether to adopt a constitutional amendment making the changes to the redistricting process.
Constitutional convention: Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, introduced a joint memorial urging Congress to call a constitutional convention.
The purpose, according to Pirtle’s proposal, is to propose amendments “to limit the size, scope and jurisdiction of the federal government,” impose fiscal restraints and create term limits for members of Congress.
Social Security tax bill stalls: The House Taxation and Revenue Committee temporarily tabled two proposals that would have exempted Social Security benefits from state income taxes. Under House Bill 48, the exemption would take effect next year, while House Bill 49 would gradually phase in the exemption until 2026.
New Mexico is among 13 states that tax some portion of Social Security income. The bill’s fiscal impact report estimates it will cost the state about $118 million in its first year.
Advocates for the proposal say the tax unfairly hurts seniors living on a fixed income. Opponents say the state budget will take a hit, and that it will give wealthy seniors a tax break.
Rep. Cathrynn Brown, R-Carlsbad — who supports the exemptions — said after the hearing she was disappointed but hopes there is still time to negotiate "to try to bring tax relief to retirees."
Meanwhile, two Senate-driven efforts to exempt Social Security benefits from income tax are still making their way through the chamber.
Quotes of the day: "Yeah, I can raise my right hand. Do you want to see what finger goes up?" — Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, in a retort to Sen. Cliff Pirtle, R-Roswell, during discussion of a bill to require truckers with freight trailers to drive in the right-hand lane of Interstate 40.
"I'm going to keep milking the dairy theme." — Rep. Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, after lawmakers in the House spent several minutes talking about dairy products, including cheese and milk. Lane runs an ice cream shop in Aztec.
