Members of a work group on Wednesday pitched a change to the state’s criminal sentencing structure that they say will allow for more specific sentencing on noncapital felony offenses.

The proposal, in the form of a draft bill being proposed to lawmakers on the Legislature’s Courts, Corrections and Justice Committee, would do away with New Mexico’s current four-tier felony charge structure and replace it with an eight-tier mechanism.

The state’s current system on noncapital felony charges come with sentences ranging from up to 18 months to up to 18 years. However, if a first-degree felony included other offenses, such as criminal sexual penetration or led to the death of a child, a life sentence can be imposed.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

