Proposals to pay lawmakers and lengthen legislative sessions failed to pass this year, but advocates for “professionalizing” New Mexico’s unpaid citizen assembly say they plan to keep trying in 2024.
To that end, the Legislative Council Service, which helps oversee services and resources for the 112-member Legislature, has issued a request for proposals for a study on opening district or regional offices for lawmakers, with paid staff who could help lawmakers year-round.
The move is the latest development in a debate over paying lawmakers a salary, providing them staffers and extending the length of time legislators are in session — issues good-government advocates have pushed for years and which got brief traction during the 2023 legislative session. Advocates say these changes would improve the quality of state government and diversify the kinds of candidates who run for office.
The request for proposals, issued June 30, asks prospective contractors to review examples of legislative staffing structures by conducting a survey of at least three other state legislatures that provide staffing and offices.
The report should include details about how those legislatures provide administrative and logistical support, including payroll, security and other administrative functions, according to the request.
And, among other requirements, the report should include a survey of all state legislators regarding staffing needs specific to each legislative district, including associated costs.
Rep. Susan Herrera, D-Embudo, is one of the lawmakers pushing for the study. She said in an interview she used to tell people “it’s not fair to legislators” to go without a paid staff to help them.
Now, she says “it’s not fair to New Mexicans” because paid staff members can help the volunteer legislators serve their constituents better.
She said staffers could not only deal with constituent needs — responding to emails and phone calls, looking into an issue regarding a driver’s license or military benefits — but help understand policy issues by studying bills and researching issues.
Herrera said she does not know how much the plan would cost, but said if it costs $200,000 per staffer — including expenses such as office rent and supplies — for each of the 112 members, it would come out to less than $25 million per year.
“I don’t think that’s a lot [to spend] in a budget of [more than] $8 billion,” she said.
Nor did she know yet how the offices, if approved by the Legislature, would be set up, though she offered some possibilities. Perhaps each legislator would have his or her own assistant, or perhaps a House Democrat and Senate Democrat or House Republican and Senate Republican serving the same area could share a staffer, she said. The request for proposals calls for “a detailed assessment of the feasibility of creating individual legislative district or shared regional staff offices to assist all members of the legislature in serving their constituencies.”
New Mexico remains the only state in the country that does not pay its legislators a salary, although they do receive a per diem during the session. Salaries for state lawmakers around the country range from $100 a year in New Hampshire to about $140,000 a year in New York.
Advocates for paying lawmakers say it will result in more candidates running for office and open the door to younger voices in the Legislature, since many lawmakers are retired or established, older professionals who can afford to serve. They also say it’s only fair to pay legislators because they often juggle time-consuming and complex legislative work with holding down a daily full-time job.
Critics question whether such a move would really make much difference in terms of attracting new blood to the Legislature or improving the quality of candidates. A resolution that would have, subject to voter approval, amended the state constitution to allow for legislative salaries passed the House during this year’s session but didn’t make it to a vote of the full Senate.
Increasing the number of year-round staff netted overwhelming support in a recent survey of state lawmakers that was part of a broader study of professionalizing the Legislature conducted by the University of New Mexico’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research and released in February.
The survey said nearly every respondent expressed a desire for additional staffing to do their job. A plurality — 37.5% — said having a part-time staffer at 20 hours a week would be best. More than 28% preferred a full-time staffer at 40 hours a week. Others wanted 1.5 or two full-time employees. Only 6.3% said they did not need additional staff.
While it would require a constitutional amendment to provide pay for lawmakers, the report says no constitutional amendment is required to provide paid staff and offices. The report cites a 2010 National Conference of State Legislators study that surveyed legislatures in all 50 states to determine whether personal staff were employed for lawmakers. Out of the 90 legislative bodies that responded, 61 said they employ “personal, or dedicated staff for each legislator. Most commonly, this was one staff hire per legislator, though arrangements in each state varied widely.”
More than 44% of those chambers said they employed legislative personnel year-round, while 10% said they use staff only during legislative sessions. The remaining 13.3% said they have “some other arrangement for the personal staff.”
Not all New Mexico lawmakers like the idea of paid legislative staff and offices.
Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, chairman of the Senate Finance Committee, said in an interview he fears the plan could result in some lawmakers losing touch with constituents.
He also worries that citizen lawmakers would have to “be able to manage their staff. How many people in the Legislature manage staff in real life?”
If the state does opt to hire legislative staff, Muñoz said, those hired should be experts in some policy field — public education, tax programs, public safety and the like — and all lawmakers could call on that expertise.
Sen. Bill Sharer, R-Farmington, opposes both a paid Legislature and paid staff. He said both the Senate and House chief clerk’s offices have nine nonpartisan staffers on hand full time to help lawmakers understand issues and answer constituent questions.
Plus, he said, the Legislative Council Service is there to help lawmakers understand policies and programs.
“What else would our staff do?” he asked. “That’s the question. If they are simply going to take care of our calendar, gosh, that’s why I have Outlook.”
And, he said, because New Mexicans have become accustomed to talking to citizen lawmakers in person — in their business offices, in the grocery store and so on — they may not take easily to the idea of having to go through someone in the middle.
“Most people won’t know I have staff in Farmington and won’t care,” he said. “They want to talk to me.”
Sen. Crystal Diamond, R-Elephant Butte, is the rare Republican who believes lawmakers should be paid for their work. She supports the idea of paid staff but said clear lines should be drawn to ensure state-paid employees do not get involved with campaign work on behalf of their bosses.
Herrera doesn’t think this would be a problem.
“These people are not campaign staff but office staff that run constituent services and policy issues,” Herrera said. “Your campaign staff must be different.”
Diamond also brought up a criticism many Republicans voiced during the 2023 legislative session: the $2.5 million cost of the new study.
Lawmakers approved that amount in House Bill 1, the so-called “feed bill” that funds legislative sessions, but only after a heated battle over the expense.
“I do not appreciate the price tag on the feasibility study but in general am supportive of a paid staff,” Diamond said.
Herrera and Legislative Council Service Director Raúl Burciaga both said Friday they do not foresee the study costing that much. Burciaga said any part of the $2.5 million not used for the feasibility study would go back into legislative cash balances.
The Legislative Council Service plans to evaluate all proposals and finalize a contract to move forward by the end of July, Burciaga said.
Herrera said she plans to keep pushing for a paid Legislature in the 2024 session.
“Most legislators do have jobs,” said Herrera, who is retired. “They have to take two months off from the job and serve in the Legislature [during the session]. It’s a little nuts.”