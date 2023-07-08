Proposals to pay lawmakers and lengthen legislative sessions failed to pass this year, but advocates for “professionalizing” New Mexico’s unpaid citizen assembly say they plan to keep trying in 2024.

To that end, the Legislative Council Service, which helps oversee services and resources for the 112-member Legislature, has issued a request for proposals for a study on opening district or regional offices for lawmakers, with paid staff who could help lawmakers year-round.

The move is the latest development in a debate over paying lawmakers a salary, providing them staffers and extending the length of time legislators are in session — issues good-government advocates have pushed for years and which got brief traction during the 2023 legislative session. Advocates say these changes would improve the quality of state government and diversify the kinds of candidates who run for office.

Recommended for you