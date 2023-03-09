030923_JG_LegRoundup2.jpg

Assistant Sergeant-at-Arms Lenny Roybal hugs Rep. Gail Armstrong on Thursday after his musical performance on the House floor at the Roundhouse.

 Javier Gallegos/The New Mexican

Lenny Roybal was dreaming of stardom about the time Glen Campbell's version of "By The Time I Get to Phoenix" hit the radio airwaves late in 1967.

It was a huge hit for Campbell, leaving Roybal's version — recorded as a single on the Corby Records label around the same time — to languish in obscurity. 

"There but for the grace of Glen Campbell go I," Roybal said with a laugh as he recalled the sunny days of 1960s California when he hoped to be a music star. 

