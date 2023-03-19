Alcohol chart

The alcohol industry notched a victory Saturday as the Legislature approved an alcohol tax hike of less than a penny a drink on beer and hardly more than that for liquor and wine, a fraction of the 18- to 20-cent raise public health advocates pushed for in this year’s session.

Lawmakers also rejected a $5 million request from the Department of Health for a new Office of Alcohol Prevention, despite the state’s historic budget surplus. A DOH spokesperson said its epidemiology division would create a smaller version of the office anyway, using an additional $2 million lawmakers added to the agency’s budget. 

Public health experts say the tax increase is so small it’s unlikely to have any effect on excess drinking, let alone tackle New Mexico’s worst–in-the-nation rate of alcohol-related deaths.