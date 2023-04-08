Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Friday struck down the first alcohol tax increase in 30 years meant to address a public health crisis that claims thousands of New Mexican lives a year.
Lujan Grisham’s veto, one of many line-item vetos of individual items in this year’s tax package, came as a surprise to state lawmakers. During weeks of negotiations with the governor’s office and each other during the legislative session, lawmakers had shaped a $1.1 billion tax package only to learn she had liberally crossed through line after line in the 119-page bill.
The decision to eliminate the alcohol tax, in particular, contradicted the rhetoric coming out of the governor’s office this week leading up to the vetoes.
Lujan Grisham sounded the alarm about the potential for the tax package to undermine the state’s long-term financial health. The proposed tax cuts represented future dollars the state would not collect, which some pointed to as a risk given the state’s volatile revenue stream and dependence on the boom and bust cycles of the oil and gas industry.
However, the nominal increase to the state alcohol excise tax — less than 1 cent on a 12-ounce beer and about 11/2 cents per serving of wine and liquor — would have generated roughly $10 million a year.
The tax bill would have directed those dollars as well as about $25 million in money that currently goes to the state’s general fund to a new Alcohol Harms Alleviation fund for treatment.
Unclear is why the governor didn’t eliminate the harms alleviation fund in the tax bill while keeping the tax increase, given her concerns over shoring up the state’s revenues.
Among those stunned by the governor’s decision Friday was Sen. Antoinette Sedillo Lopez, D-Albuquerque, a co-sponsor of the proposal to increase the state alcohol tax.
“I would expect an increase in alcohol excise tax would be welcome in light of the harm to the communities and cost to the state due to alcohol,” Sedillo Lopez said Friday afternoon.
Maddy Hayden, the governor’s spokeswoman, declined to say why Lujan Grisham had vetoed the alcohol excise tax increase when it would have put dollars into New Mexico’s coffers.
She did say, however, “The governor spoke at length to the media [at a news conference Friday] about the continued need for dedicated resources to address alcohol misuse. As you know, she recommended creating an office at the Department of Health dedicated to alcohol misuse, and the budget as signed includes $2 million for that purpose.”
The vetoed alcohol tax increase in the final version of the tax bill was a fraction of the 18- to 20-cents public health advocates had pushed for in this year’s session.
Public health experts said the tax increase that was eliminated Friday was so small it’s unlikely it would have had any effect on excess drinking, let alone tackle New Mexico’s worst–in-the-nation rate of alcohol-related deaths. Still, legislative leaders lauded it as a step in the right direction.
The tax increase was always in jeopardy during this year’s session. The alcohol industry is a big player in Santa Fe and has showered the state’s public officials with campaign contributions.
Since 2013, alcohol companies have together given almost $750,000, with more given during election years preceding the longer 60-day sessions where alcohol-related legislation will likely be heard.
Two of every three dollars has gone to governors and a subset of lawmakers with significant power to decide the fate of bills affecting the industry. But the largest recipient, by far, has been Lujan Grisham, who over the past six years has accepted almost $100,000 from the alcohol industry, in donation after donation.
The latest on record was a $2,500 check from the New Mexico Brewers Guild, filed last Oct. 18.