Lawmakers debating an increase to the state excise tax on alcohol said any additional revenue derived from the move should be directly targeted toward social and health services that deal with addiction.
Currently, 45 percent of excise tax money raised — more than $50 million in fiscal year 2022 — goes to the Local DWI Grant Fund, which is designed to reduce incidents of DWI, alcoholism, alcohol abuse and alcohol-related domestic violence. Another 5 percent of the revenue goes to fund the state Drug Court, and much of the remainder goes into the general fund.
Legislators from both political parties on the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee on Thursday said it's important any tax hike on alcohol deal with its devastating and deadly effects. But they questioned why more of the money currently raised from the tax isn't headed to key programs.
"It's absolutely ridiculous for us to consider the excise tax on alcohol when we are not using it … where it can be most useful," said Sen. Craig Brandt, R-Rio Rancho, after Sen. Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, suggested the state reconfigure how those excise tax funds are used.
Wirth said that while redirecting the current allocation toward alcohol programs could cost the general fund about $25 million a year, "we need to have a bill that does this as part of the package. … I want to make sure it's going where it's needed."
Other lawmakers on the committee agreed, noting more money for anti-DWI and treatment programs may be the only way to reduce the state's dependency on alcohol and the negative impacts alcohol use has on the populace.
New Mexico usually ranks among the top states for drunken-driving incidents. A recent New Mexico In Depth report said New Mexicans die of alcohol-related causes at nearly three times the national average, with alcohol killing nearly 1,900 residents in 2020 alone.
"We've got to look at treatment, recovery," said Rep. Javier Martinez, D-Albuquerque. "Whether or not we raise taxes is part of the conversation, but that's not going to fix it."
Excise taxes are generally placed on specific goods or services, such as the sale of alcohol, tobacco and recreational cannabis.
Though some excise taxes are exempt from the gross receipts tax, that is not the case with alcohol, Mark Chaiken, a tax policy director with the state Taxation and Revenue Department, told the committee members.
For reasons not made clear during the hearing, the state imposes different kinds of excise taxes on alcohol based sometimes on the gallon and sometimes on the liter. Chaiken said his department may ask the Legislature to consider revamping that approach to tax alcohol entirely by the gallon or the liter.
Other changes to the alcohol excise tax policy could occur during the 2023 legislative session, scheduled to start in January. After Chaiken told the committee excise taxes are not adjusted to account for inflation, Sen. Bill Tallman, D-Albuquerque, said lawmakers should change the excise tax policy to do so.
The committee also discussed cigarette, tobacco and recreational cannabis excise tax policies, though there is not as much debate about any of those items.
Since retail cannabis sales became legal April 1, the state does not have an accurate figure of how much money the excise tax on the product has brought in to date, Chaiken said, adding medical marijuana does not have an excise tax.
After the hearing, Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, said it's too soon to say how lawmakers would come up with a formula for how to redistribute alcohol excise tax funds if the Legislature decides to pursue that route.