Lawmakers debating an increase to the state excise tax on alcohol said any additional revenue derived from the move should be directly targeted toward social and health services that deal with addiction.

Currently, 45 percent of excise tax money raised — more than $50 million in fiscal year 2022 — goes to the Local DWI Grant Fund, which is designed to reduce incidents of DWI, alcoholism, alcohol abuse and alcohol-related domestic violence. Another 5 percent of the revenue goes to fund the state Drug Court, and much of the remainder goes into the general fund.

Legislators from both political parties on the Revenue Stabilization and Tax Policy Committee on Thursday said it's important any tax hike on alcohol deal with its devastating and deadly effects. But they questioned why more of the money currently raised from the tax isn't headed to key programs.

