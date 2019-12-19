While most of the bill language for Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s expected legislative priorities in January is not yet available, that hasn’t stopped lawmakers from prefiling 65 other pieces of legislation they hope will make the governor’s “call” list .
Among the dozens that have been prefiled are measures to create a new highway fund, prohibit nondisclosure agreements in sexual harassment cases, bail bond reform, a proposal to remove the statute of limitations from second-degree murder charges and a plan to offer paid family leave .
Among the expected major legislative pushes — aside from deciding how to divvy up New Mexico’s budget surplus from oil and gas extraction — are legalizing marijuana, overhauling the Public Regulation Commission, red flag gun legislation and shoring up debt liabilities from unfunded state pensions.
But lawmakers hopeful to see their own plans become state law will still be filing bills in advance of and during the 30-day session.
In just the first week that lawmakers have been able to prefile bills, state Reps. Patty Lundstrom, Bobby Gonzales and Michael Padilla sponsored legislation to create an increasing highway fund in a bid to help repair crumbling state roads.
The fund would start at $20 million, raise another $10 million the year after and grow to $40 million by 2022, according to the bill, which also lays out a procedure on how lawmakers can decide to spend the fund.
A bill sponsored by Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Santa Fe, would require individuals who have been convicted of a sex offense in another jurisdiction to register as sex offenders when they move to a new area . That includes people moving from one area to another within the state, or moving to New Mexico from out of state.
Another bill would increase employer and employee contributions to pension-funded health care. The proposal is separate from the governor-backed plan to increase contributions to pension plans in general.
Rep. Christine Chandler, D-Los Alamos, is sponsoring legislation to create a fund for employees and employers from which people could draw to receive paid family leave to care for a newborn child or ailing adult.
“It really will help support families and in doing so address a lot of the problems we all talk about in terms of children not doing well in schools in the education system. And it will provide support for people who need to assist their parents … without being financially strapped,” Chandler said.
Three measures from Rep. Bill Rehm, R-Albuquerque, would remove the statute of limitations from second-degree murder charges, create more stringent bond release requirements and create a new “three strikes equals life sentence” rule for three successive violent felony convictions.
A plan to outlaw nondisclosure agreements in sexual harassment and sexual assault cases also is in the works after revelations earlier this year of $1.7 million in payouts for three complaints late last year in the final months of Republican Gov. Susana Martinez’s second term.
The payments went to Public Safety Department employees who had made allegations of sexual harassment or discrimination by then-state police Chief Pete Kassetas. Those settlements contained confidentiality clauses designed to keep the deals secret years beyond time limits set in state law. State Auditor Brian Colón called it an “abuse of power” in November.
Rep. Dayan Hochman-Vigil, D-Albuquerque, the bill sponsor, said it “goes without saying that there have been some fairly high profile cases” of sexual assault allegations in the last administration.
Hochman-Vigil said such agreements are a way of trying to silence survivors of sexual assault, putting them “in the position of being revictimized.”
She added: “Bad actors shouldn’t be released from their bad conduct simply because they cut a check.”
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.