Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s plan to offer free tuition to all New Mexico residents attending in-state colleges might get a second chance.
A new proposal backed by two Democratic lawmakers and the state Higher Education Department would cover tuition for up to 35,000 eligible students — regardless of their income status.
The plan would combine all of the state’s existing college scholarships into one aid pool and steeply increase the available funding.
“The real goal is to ensure college affordability, to establish an all-encompassing free college package combining all the scholarships for New Mexicans looking to enroll,” Rep. Joy Garratt, D-Albuquerque, a co-sponsor of the possible legislation, told lawmakers on the interim Legislative Education Study Committee during a meeting Monday.
For years, New Mexico has developed initiatives to cover some tuition costs for in-state college and university students, including new high school graduates and adults. But the state has not yet provided enough money to fulfill Lujan Grisham’s goal of free tuition for all, which she first announced in 2019 as the New Mexico Opportunity Scholarship.
The new proposal — which Garratt and her co-sponsor, Sen. Liz Stefanics, D-Cerrillos, have not yet filed — would cost $137.5 million, according to the Higher Education Department.
Lawmakers would have to approve $85.5 million, Garratt said.
The remaining $52 million would be transferred from the Legislative Lottery Scholarship program, which draws revenue from lottery ticket sales, Stephanie Montoya, a spokeswoman for the Higher Education Department, wrote in an email.
Higher Education Secretary Stephanie Rodriguez said in September her agency was working on a budget request that would include the cost of “free college for all.”
The aid would be available to any undergraduate seeking a trade certificate, associate degree or bachelor’s degree, Rodriguez told lawmakers Monday.
Montoya confirmed there would be no income eligibility requirements to apply for the funding.
A student would have to maintain a 2.5 grade-point average to receive the aid and take at least six credit hours per semester at a state or tribal college in New Mexico. The aid would only be available to students who have not yet earned a bachelor’s degree.
Scholarships would be awarded for each semester but could be renewed if the student continued to meet the conditions of eligibility.
Under the state’s current tuition assistance programs, eligible New Mexico students have two options. If they are seeking an associate degree at a two-year college, they can apply for the Opportunity Scholarship, which covers remaining tuition after all other government aid options have been applied.
The Legislative Lottery Scholarship, initiated in the mid-1990s, has provided as much as 100 percent of tuition — and as little as 65 percent — for new high school graduates seeking an associate or bachelor’s degree.
Together, the two scholarship programs serve about 17,600 students, according to data from the Higher Education Department.
But both have faced challenges trying to serve all eligible students.
By state law, 30 percent of the New Mexico Lottery’s gross revenue goes to the lottery scholarship fund. But with ticket sales declining and tuition rates rising, the scholarship program has struggled to keep pace with demand.
Lujan Grisham introduced the Opportunity Scholarship in September 2019 as a $26 million program to cover college tuition costs for up to 55,000 students who first apply for federal grant and scholarship funds.
Lawmakers allocated $17 million for the program during the 2020 legislative session and made it available only to two-year community college students. During a special session in June 2020, however, the fund was reduced to $5 million after state revenues plummeted amid the COVID-19 pandemic and declining oil prices.
Rodriguez said the Opportunity Scholarship was funded with $18 million in the 2021 legislative session.
Rep. Raymundo Lara, D-Chamberino, asked several questions about student eligibility for the proposed aid, noting eligibility conditions for existing scholarship programs vary.
“I’m asking as the parent of a college student,” he said, drawing laughter. His son attends New Mexico State University.
After the meeting, Lara said the new plan “sounds like a good idea, bundling everything together.”
But he said he’d like to see the eligibility requirements “fleshed out more. I’m worried about the clarity.”
Higher education is already free. I obtained my PhD from the University of Wikipedia with my undergraduate from the U of YouTube. By the apparent standards of today, I'm confident I would pass the Bar Exam on my first try without ever having had gone to law school.
Perhaps we should focus on paying our NM teachers more so that they can prepare students for the next level first. If students don't feel adequately prepared for college they are not going to go regardless if it's free or not.
Spot on. My wife taught remedial studies at a community college for close to 20 years. She said the idea that a community college could make up for what K-12 neglected was a pipe dream. She finally gave up, as we used to tease her that her job was the educational equivalent of duty on the Russian Front.
No amount of your money is too much for the NM legislature to spend. Who needs results anyway?
I think it should be means based. Otherwise, we are likely to be paying tax dollars to those who need it and those who do not. Higher Ed should be affordable, but college students should have some skin in the game.
Most states with lottery scholarships make them Needs Based; NM does not. The criteria to KEEP the scholarships favor those who are not poor. Thus, we have managed to have a scholarship that favors those who don't need it... New Mexico sure know how to get things backwards!!! At this time, the best thing to do is to make the lottery scholarship "needs based" and help those who really need it. The Governor seems clueless on all this, except for the PR angle. Does she, or the Trifecta, really CARE about these issues, other than the votes. I suspect not...
I'm constantly amazed by all this. First, I think funding higher ed by encouraging people to gamble is appalling. I would prefer that the general fund pay for more of higher ed, and provide need based as well as merit based scholarships. Also, as you and Mike say, fix the state university system by firing incompetent administrators and by appointing regents who are experts on higher ed rather than being cronies of whoever is governor.
The other deal is this. If the state pays for all of higher ed, does the state decide which majors will be funded and which ones will be eliminated entirely? I am sure the public will be clueless as to how the university is run (as long as there is football and basketball), but those who hold the purse strings will likely want to manage the academics. Will there be a war in the Legislature over whether to fund nonsense majors as well as those that will get people jobs and make them better citizens?
My parents didn't fund any of my college work, given the home situation at the time (which I will avoid going into out of respect for the dead and the elderly). I ground out my B.S. with a combination of need and merit based scholarships, loans, and a work-study job. Back then, SUNY actually kept college affordable. And not by encouraging people to gamble.
[thumbup]So many problems with NM higher ed, more students attending free will not fix......
Any bets we will see steady, higher than inflation tuition increases if this is passed? Just like with student loans, colleges and universities see it as a blank check.
And Emily, I think you are right. Further, it won't be spent on faculty or TA salaries or departmental operational funding. More than likely, will go to more administrators as everyone hires an Assistant Dean for Flower Pots, Assistant Dean for Equity, Diversity, and Equality, and Associate Dean for More Sports and Circuses, Asst. Dean for Fancier Dorms, Asst. Dean for Affirmative Consent, Asst. Dean for Teaching Students What Their Parents Were Supposed To Teach, etc., ad naseum... The growth industry in higher ed has been bureaucratic overhead.
Exactly Khal, and I can't resist repeating the gushing news release of one of my alma maters, NMSU, when they hired their first ever VP of Equity, Inclusion, and Diversity: "Scholz is interested in identifying discursive and material counterhegemonic practices in social justice education the connection between voice, victimhood, and agency; and the role that we all play in challenging, preventing, and resisting different forms of oppression while also co-creating and co-sustaining a healthy campus climate." I think she is paid over $200K a year, and you do wonder what she does all day.......[lol]
What a wonderful opportunity to help our young people in Nee Mexico. I speak from my own experience growing up in New York in a financially strapped family. Tuition assistance made it possible for me to get an undergraduate education and see the possibilities. Because of that education foundation I was able to work to afford graduate school on my own. The undergraduate tuition funding made all the difference for me, my family, and my community. It’s worth the investment in New Mexico’s future!
This is good, but now they really need to fix the broken and incompetent NM university systems, so that they actually get a quality education.
Yes Mike, we really need to FIX the UNM system, which is broken. One of the worst parts is the UNM Law School, which cranks out predatory lawyers that feed on us. MLG, Egolf, Balderas, Colon.... the list of crooked lawyers in our government is long. Until we deal with this corruption, we will get nowhere. An example is the Cannabis Act, which can't meet its deadlines legally, so its being done illegally; by MLG, Egold, Balderas and Colon of course. Rotten to the core.
[thumbup]That law school is infamous for its "products"........
I come from a poor background. I grew up in trailer parks, and my father, a construction worker had a 4th grade education. Still, I was a good student, and because before Ronald Reagan became our Governor, California residents had free tuition at all state colleges and universities. I went to UCLA, and obtained two degrees. It was life changing. Come on New Mexico, you can do this.
