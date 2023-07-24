LOS ALAMOS — Technology experts testifying on the rapid growth of artificial intelligence platforms urged New Mexico lawmakers to create regulatory guidelines for the industry. 

"If I had to start somewhere, the transparency and disclosure in the use of these tools are the right places to start," Melanie Moses, a computer science professor at the University of New Mexico, told members of the interim Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee Monday. 

She said forcing disclosure on artificially created content — photos, papers or videos, for example — is important in world where "videos can be faked and they are flooding the world we live in.

