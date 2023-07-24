LOS ALAMOS — Technology experts testifying on the rapid growth of artificial intelligence platforms urged New Mexico lawmakers to create regulatory guidelines for the industry.
"If I had to start somewhere, the transparency and disclosure in the use of these tools are the right places to start," Melanie Moses, a computer science professor at the University of New Mexico, told members of the interim Science, Technology and Telecommunications Committee Monday.
She said forcing disclosure on artificially created content — photos, papers or videos, for example — is important in world where "videos can be faked and they are flooding the world we live in.
"How in the world does anyone know who to believe?" she asked.
Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe, encouraged lawmakers to push to "put some piece of this" issue on the agenda for next year's 30-day legislative session, scheduled to begin in mid-January.
"We're already way behind and taking some proactive steps to continue to focus on what we can do as a state is critical," Wirth said.
Unlike 60-day legislative sessions, in which all lawmakers can introduce bills without the governor's support, 30-day sessions are focused on the budget. The approval of the governor is required to place any other issues on the docket.
Wirth said after the hearing he wants committee members to come up with a plan to address artificial intelligence and take it to Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham for her support.
"Absolutely, it makes sense," Wirth said.
Moses and Lydia Tapia, chair of the computer science department at the University of New Mexico, brought up a number of concerns regarding the growing use of artificial intelligence, including the spread of misinformation, the challenge of checking facts and the potential to dumb down critical thinking for students who use such platforms to write essay papers and do homework.
The real concern, Moses told lawmakers, is artificial intelligence use is "producing convincing stories that sound true, that sound convincing but are in fact based on falsehoods, either intentionally or unintentionally."
