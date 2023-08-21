Lawmakers got a sobering report on state motor vehicle crashes that says 64% of fatalities tied to those incidents involve people who were not wearing a seat belt.

And New Mexico tops the list of states with the highest amount of pedestrian deaths tied to motor vehicle crashes — at a rate of 23% in 2021, based on the report.

"We have a very high pedestrian fatality rate in New Mexico," Jessica Bloom a geospatial and population researcher with the University of New Mexico, told lawmakers on the interim Transportation Infrastructure Revenue Subcommittee Monday.

