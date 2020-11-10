State lawmakers on an interim panel discussed a plan to dramatically overhaul the state's liquor laws to make it easier for small-business owners and new entrepreneurs to start or expand a business amid the economic downturn spurred by the pandemic.
Rep. Moe Maestas, D-Albuquerque, said Tuesday the pandemic is pushing the necessity for possible wholesale change in a state in which liquor licenses are limited and range in cost from more than $300,000 to $1 million for retailers.
"Liquor licenses became a commodity," Maestas said.
The Democratic lawmaker said he expects to have draft language available for the legislation by January.
“It’s gonna be painful for some folks," Maestas added. "We need to allow folks to open up restaurants, folks to sell spirits at those restaurants," and liquor zoning to be determined by local governments with more freedom.
"The crisis compelled by COVID-19 compels us," he said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
they also need to help pay for the DWI, and other crimes involving alcohol consumption.. call it a sin tax like tabaco ..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.