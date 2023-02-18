Rushing from one room to another on a recent hectic day at the state Capitol, Rep. John Block paused to consider a question lawmakers themselves have been mulling.

How was the freshman Republican from Alamogordo feeling at the midway point of this year’s 60-day legislative session?

“Fine,” he said. “At least I haven’t killed anybody yet.”

