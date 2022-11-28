Lawmakers plan to take another swing at creating a paid family and medical leave fund during the next legislative session.

Passing the bill won’t be easy. Similar efforts have failed to make it through the Legislature going as far back as 20 years ago, according to a new task force report on the issue presented Monday to lawmakers on the interim Economic Development and Policy Committee.

The fund will use both employer and employee contributions to pay employees up to 12 weeks of paid leave per year for a number of reasons, including childbirth, bereavement for the loss of a child and situations involving domestic abuse.

General Assignment Reporter

Robert Nott has covered education and youth issues for the Santa Fe New Mexican. He is assigned to The New Mexican's city desk where he covers a general assignment beat.

Popular in the Community