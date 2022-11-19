ALBUQUERQUE — With the impending departure of House Speaker Brian Egolf, most political observers knew change was en route for the Democratic leadership in the chamber.
But it was Republicans who unleashed a bombshell Saturday.
The minority party in New Mexico's House of Representatives will have a new leader when the Legislature convenes for a 60-day session in January, with second-term Rep. Ryan Lane of Aztec ascending to head the GOP caucus after Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, chose not to pursue the minority leadership post.
"I think Jim thought it was a natural transition and the time to help new leadership come on board, you know, and finish out sort of the work that he'd begun," Lane said Saturday night outside an Albuquerque restaurant where he and other Republican legislators were having dinner.
Lane's move to the Republican leadership post wasn't the only change in the status quo. Republicans also announced Rep. Jason Harper, R-Rio Rancho, was selected as minority whip, succeeding Rep. Rod Montoya, R-Farmington. Rep. Gail Armstrong, R-Magdalena, was elected minority caucus chairwoman, succeeding Rep. Rebecca Dow, R-Truth or Consequences, who didn't run for another term and won't be returning to the Legislature.
Saturday's leadership election comes after a somewhat disappointing general election for Republicans in which the GOP did not make major hoped-for gains. Republicans will return to the Roundhouse in January with essentially the same number of House seats as they now hold. Republicans hold 24 House seats currently and will hold at least 24 in January, although two more seats are very close and are being recounted; the Republican leads slightly in one, the Democrat in the other.
Townsend, often a bitter foe of Egolf in the House, had served as minority leader since 2019. Egolf and Townsend often clashed not only on legislation and policy, but procedure as well.
For his part, Lane said he hoped to work efficiently with presumed House Speaker Javier Martínez of Albuquerque.
"I think we have the ability to work on some important projects and work across the aisle, too," Lane said. "I think that's important. I think New Mexicans, honestly, are tired of the fighting on both sides and so I think that is going to be one of the things we try to focus on is trying to figure out, 'OK, what's something that we can both work on?'"
Lane said Martínez was one of he first people to congratulate him as the news broke.
Lane said among his first goals will be to bring the eight freshmen Republican members who were newly elected this year on board as well as "just making sure that we work together as a team."
An attorney in private practice, Lane graduated from Liberty University in Virginia and clerked for three years for judges on the Arizona Court of Appeals and the U.S. District Court in Arizona.
Lane attended Aztec High School — "My blood is orange and black," he said, referring to the colors of the Aztec Tigers — and decided to return to work in his hometown in 2010. He is married with two sons.
He said he had no aspirations for the leadership position when he joined the Legislature in 2020.
"I don't come from a political background, so my eye was no set on this," he said. "When I first got the Legislature, I very much had imposter syndrome. But then I fell in love with the work and I think this sort of ... this is just becoming a natural transition into leadership."
New Mexican assistant city editor Nathan Brown contributed to this report.