ALBUQUERQUE — With the impending departure of House Speaker Brian Egolf, most political observers knew change was en route for the Democratic leadership in the chamber.

But it was Republicans who unleashed a bombshell Saturday.

The minority party in New Mexico's House of Representatives will have a new leader when the Legislature convenes for a 60-day session in January, with second-term Rep. Ryan Lane of Aztec ascending to head the GOP caucus after Rep. Jim Townsend, R-Artesia, chose not to pursue the minority leadership post.

