House Speaker Brian Egolf and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth said Thursday the governor likely will need to convene a special legislative session to address the economic fallout from COVID-19.
Democratic and Republican leadership in the Legislature agreed the public health emergency spurred by the coronavirus may force lawmakers to take a hard second look at the $7.6 billion budget they passed in February.
But a partisan line has been drawn on when and how that should happen as Republicans fume over a lack of communication between GOP minority leaders and the Governor's Office on the potential economic impact of Lujan Grisham's emergency decisions.
On Thursday, Republicans called on the governor to convene a special legislative session to discuss the economic effects of a shutdown that has reached into nearly every part of people's lives, in addition to the response to the outbreak as the state teeters toward "the brink of a major economic and fiscal crisis," a House Republican news release said.
House Republican leaders sent a letter to Lujan Grisham detailing their concerns amid worry over falling oil prices in a state that is heavily reliant on the oil and gas industry to fund state government.
"We believe it to be incredibly important to include the state Legislature in these extremely important decisions before they are made. The gravity of these decisions, and the effects on our constituents demands our involvement," the letter said.
Prior to the Republicans' letter, signed by House Minority Leader Jim Townsend of Artesia, Republican Whip Rod Montoya of Farmington and Rep. Candy Spence Ezzell of Roswell, Egolf and Wirth, both Santa Fe Democrats, said they discussed the possibility of a special session, including logistics on how to safely get 112 lawmakers and legislative staff in closed quarters without potentially circulating the virus amongst themselves.
“We will definitely have a special session, but Representative Townsend's call for it is very premature. It is way too soon to have a special session," Egolf said.
Egolf and Democratic leaders in the Senate said they are waiting to see whether oil prices recover, how big of a hit the state economy takes and how much a federal stimulus package from Congress may help New Mexico before they begin considering further budget cuts beyond the line-item vetoes already approved by the governor.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Oil spiked more than 22 percent today and the Saudis have announced a “transportation fee” that may help elevate world oil prices.
